Last Place at Number 15 121 W Main St
Apps
- Doritos Nachos
doritos, nacho cheese, tomatoes, shrettuce, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, Texas caviar$18.00
- Cheese Curds (VE)
pimento ranch, green hot sauce$12.00
- FRINGS!
fries, onion rings, Michter's rye duck fat, pink peppercorns, fry sauce$8.00
- Chicken on a Stick$8.00
- Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Sauce$14.00
- Texas Caviar
black beans, black eyed peas, corn, jalapeno, avocado, tortilla chips$8.00
Burgers
- Kentucky Dip Burger
double cheeseburger, Swiss cheese, onions, dip mayo, too many pickles$15.00
- Mississippi Slug burger
double cheeseburger, American cheese, spicy secret sauce, too many pickles$15.00
- California Shmatty Burger
double cheeseburger, American cheese, onions, thou-y sauce, too many pickles$15.00
- Cheese Burger
double cheeseburger, American cheese$15.00
- Hamburger$15.00
- Single Kentucky Dip Burger
cheeseburger, Swiss cheese, dip mayo, too many pickles$13.00
- Single Mississippi Slug Burger
cheeseburger, American cheese, spicy secret sauce, too many pickles$13.00
- Single California Shmatty Burger
cheeseburger, American cheese, onions, thou-y sauce, too many pickles$13.00
- Single Cheese Burger$13.00
- Single Hamburger$13.00
Sandos
- Buffalo Chicken Sando
slaw, mayo, pickles, Texas toast$14.00
- Chopped Cheese
ground beef, onions, peppers, American cheese, fry sauce, hoagie$14.00
- BBQ Pork
slaw, Carolina gold bbq sauce, pickles, potato bun$14.00
- Cod on Rye
onions, pickles, spicy remoulade, too many herbs, rye$14.00
- B.L.T.
sweet and spicy bacon, tomatoes, shrettuce, Benedictine mayo, herbs, Texas toast$12.00
Sauces
- RANCH DRESSING $$0.50
- GREEN HOT SAUCE $$0.50
- FRY SAUCE $$0.50
- BLUE CHEESE DRESSING $$0.50
- ALABAMA WHITE BBQ SAUCE $$0.50
- MAYO $$0.50
- THOU-Y SAUCE $$0.50
- SPICY SECRET SAUCE $$0.50
- DIP MAYO $$0.50
- CAROLINA GOLD BBQ SAUCE $$0.50
- CAESAR DRESSING $$0.50
- BALSAMIC DRESSING $$0.50
- HOT SAUCE $$0.50
- BUFFALO SAUCE $$0.50
- TARTAR SAUCE $$0.50
- REMOULADE $$0.50
- 2oz Side Cheese Sauce $$1.00
Cobb Salad (GF)(VE)
romaine, tomato, egg, blue cheese, bacon, avocado dressing